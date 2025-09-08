Nigeria: Dangote, NUPENG Face-Off - NLC Seeks Tinubu's Intervention

NUPENG had said that it would commence a nationwide strike from Sunday, over what it described as Dangote's "anti-union practices, monopolistic agenda..."

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to promptly intervene in the face-off between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Dangote Group.

The Congress called on the President to call on the Dangote Group to comply with labour laws and international conventions.

NLC made the call in a statement signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, which was made available to journalists on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement was sequel to the announcement by NUPENG that it would commence a nationwide strike from Sunday, over what it described as Dangote's "anti-union practices, monopolistic agenda, and indecent industrial relations strategies."

Mr Ajaero called on the president to "immediately call Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Sayyu Dantata to order" and impress on them to respect the nation and international law

He added that the government must not look the other way while "a few individuals privatise the nation's energy future and enslave its workforce."

The NLC president accused Dangote Group of exploiting Nigerian workers while disregarding their constitutional rights to unionise and bargain collectively.

"The NLC unequivocally condemn the anti-union, anti-worker, and monopolistic practices of the Dangote Group and its affiliates.

"Nigerian workers are not slaves and cannot be serially abused without consequences," he said.

Mr Ajaero said the NLC further demanded the immediate unionisation of Dangote Refinery and all its subsidiaries.

According to him, preparations are underway for a united resistance in solidarity with NUPENG, including possible industrial action.

"If Dangote continues on this reckless anti-union path, we will move beyond words to action.

"Our solidarity is not negotiable. We will fight because we must.

"The working class must not be sacrificed on the altar of corporate greed," he said.

(NAN)