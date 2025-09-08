Nigeria: Dangote, NUPENG Face-Off - NLC Seeks Tinubu's Intervention

7 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

NUPENG had said that it would commence a nationwide strike from Sunday, over what it described as Dangote's "anti-union practices, monopolistic agenda..."

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to promptly intervene in the face-off between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Dangote Group.

The Congress called on the President to call on the Dangote Group to comply with labour laws and international conventions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

NLC made the call in a statement signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, which was made available to journalists on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement was sequel to the announcement by NUPENG that it would commence a nationwide strike from Sunday, over what it described as Dangote's "anti-union practices, monopolistic agenda, and indecent industrial relations strategies."

Mr Ajaero called on the president to "immediately call Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Sayyu Dantata to order" and impress on them to respect the nation and international law

He added that the government must not look the other way while "a few individuals privatise the nation's energy future and enslave its workforce."

The NLC president accused Dangote Group of exploiting Nigerian workers while disregarding their constitutional rights to unionise and bargain collectively.

"The NLC unequivocally condemn the anti-union, anti-worker, and monopolistic practices of the Dangote Group and its affiliates.

"Nigerian workers are not slaves and cannot be serially abused without consequences," he said.

Mr Ajaero said the NLC further demanded the immediate unionisation of Dangote Refinery and all its subsidiaries.

According to him, preparations are underway for a united resistance in solidarity with NUPENG, including possible industrial action.

"If Dangote continues on this reckless anti-union path, we will move beyond words to action.

"Our solidarity is not negotiable. We will fight because we must.

"The working class must not be sacrificed on the altar of corporate greed," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.