Ethiopia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Heads to Ethiopia for African Climate Summit

7 September 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu/Addis Ababa - Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is traveling to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the 2nd Africa Climate Summit, where he is expected to deliver a speech on Somalia's environmental challenges and the growing threats posed by climate change.

During his stay in Addis Ababa, President Mohamud will hold bilateral talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as well as sideline meetings with other African heads of state attending the summit. He is also scheduled to meet international organizations and agencies engaged in environmental protection and climate resilience.

According to officials, the Somali president's address to the summit will outline the impact of desertification, drought, and flooding in Somalia, while also calling for stronger African and global cooperation in addressing climate change. Somalia, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate shocks, has faced repeated cycles of famine and displacement fueled by extreme weather in recent years.

The trip comes at a politically sensitive time. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is preparing to inaugurate the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River--a project fiercely opposed by Egypt, which views the dam as a direct threat to its national water security. Regional observers note that President Mohamud's presence in Addis Ababa could place Somalia at the intersection of a wider regional dispute over Nile waters.

The African Climate Summit is expected to focus on sustainable development, renewable energy, and financing mechanisms to help African nations adapt to worsening climate conditions. Leaders are also likely to discuss how the continent can position itself in global climate negotiations ahead of COP30.

