Africa: Environment Minister Dion George to Attend Africa Climate Summit

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister, Dr Dion George, is expected to attend the second Africa Climate Summit in Ethiopia this week.

The three-day summit is co-convened by the African Union and the Ethiopian government under the theme, Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development.

"As one of the worst affected regions by climate change, this summit is an indication that African people are not complacent and ignorant to the climate crisis...and as we near the conclusion of South Africa's G20 Presidency and anticipate COP30 in Brazil, the African voice will be critical in leading the movement from talk to action.

"South Africa remains committed to building a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy, while also strengthening regional collaboration on climate action," George said ahead of the summit.

According to the department, the summit will bring together stakeholders from all over the continent to engage on "Africa led climate change solutions".

"The summit, which provides a platform for policymakers, practitioners, businesses and civil society to advance Africa's climate agenda and sustainable development priorities, is an opportunity to engage on African-led climate change solutions, rooted in Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and the principles of multilateralism.

"[It] seeks to build on and implement the strong commitments agreed on in 2023 during the inaugural summit, which delivered the Nairobi Declaration, an eleven-point call to action that signified Africa's unified stance on climate action," the department said.

Furthermore, Africa's "ambitions greening efforts" will also come to the fore - laying the "necessary groundwork to effectively address the impacts of climate change, while ensuring greener, more sustainable development".

"Climate solutions can only be tangible if they are supported by meaningful action, backed by political will and resourcing. In South Africa, progress has been notable through the promulgation of the Climate Change Act earlier this year, which was soon followed by the launch of the country's first sectoral climate change plan - the Climate Change Coastal Response Plan.

"Following a robust stakeholder engagement process, including workshops and consultations with various stakeholders, South Africa also recently published the National Greenhouse Gas Carbon Budget and Mitigation Plan Regulations for public comment.

"By setting clear carbon budgets and mitigation plans, we are ensuring that our nation meets its climate commitments while fostering economic growth and social equity," the department concluded.