Nigeria: Big Soso, Doris, Ivatar Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 10

7 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Omotoyosi Idowu

This is the first time Big Brother has evicted three housemates in the ongoing reality show.

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 journey has ended for housemates Big Soso, Doris and Ivatar, who were evicted during the Week 6 live eviction show.

The trio secured the lowest votes in the eviction polls, which had 19 contestants up for possible eviction after seven had previously left the show.

The reality show stars were evicted after Big Soso, Doris, and Ivatar polled 1.93 per cent, 1.79 per cent and 1.14 per cent respectively.

Head of House (HoH) Faith, alongside Joanna and Mensan, enjoyed immunity the previous week as HoH, Guest housemate, and envelope game winner, respectively, which saved them from eviction nominations. However, this is the first time Big Brother has evicted three housemates in the ongoing reality show.

19 housemates

With Big Soso, Doris and Ivatar's exit, 19 housemates now remain in the competition. The eviction announcement was made by Biggie, who described their journeys as remarkable despite falling short of the public vote.

"Big Soso has been evicted from the game and will surely be missed in the #BBNaija house. The second housemate to be evicted from the #BBNaija house is Ivatar.

"She came, gave her best and her journey in the game ends tonight. What do you want to ask her? Comment below with #BBAskHM and we'll put your questions to her.

"Doris is evicted from Biggie's house. A tough loss in the game, but she played well. Wishing her the best! What do you want to ask her? Comment below with #BBAskHM and we'll put your questions to her," Biggie said during the live show.

So far, 10 housemates have left the show, including Sabrina, who was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons. The remaining contestants will now continue the race for the N150 million grand prize.

Most Influential Player

Meanwhile, Kaybobo emerged as the Most Influential Player of the Week following his standout contributions in tasks and activities. The recognition comes with immunity, guaranteeing him a spot in the house through Week 7.

This marks the first time Kaybobo is enjoying immunity since the season began. Big Brother Naija described his win as a reward for his strong influence on the house dynamics.

"Kaybobo was named the Most Influential Player of the Week due to his contributions over the past week. As a result, he has earned immunity for next week."

