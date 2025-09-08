The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Sunday, September 7, 2025 received the final consignment of ballot papers for the Local Government, Parliamentary and Presidential Elections slated for Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

According to MEC, the arrivals began on Monday, September 1 and concluded on Sunday, in line with the Commission's electoral calendar--a milestone officials say underscores the body's operational readiness for polling day.

Tight logistics and security

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

MEC says the ballot papers are being secured at designated warehouses under 24-hour police guard, with tamper-evident seals, serialized packs, and a documented chain-of-custody in place. Political party representatives and accredited observers are expected to be present during dispatch and receipt at district level to enhance transparency.

Distribution to all councils will proceed in phases this week, with consignments moving under police escort to District and City Commissioners' offices before final deployment to polling centres. MEC adds that presiding officers and clerks have been briefed on ballot accounting procedures to ensure that every book, page and seal is reconciled at close of poll.

Voter readiness and inclusivity

The Commission says voter education partners have intensified last-mile outreach on how to vote, what to bring, and assisted voting provisions for persons with disabilities and the elderly. MEC has also reminded stakeholders that result sheets and tally procedures will be publicly displayed at polling centres after counting to maintain transparency.

Opposition welcomes timely delivery

In statements shared on Sunday evening, several opposition parties welcomed the on-schedule arrival of the final consignment, describing it as a confidence-building step that reduces speculation about delays or shortages. Parties further urged MEC to maintain the same level of transparency during dispatch, polling, counting, and tallying, and encouraged supporters to observe peacefully and vote in large numbers on election day.

What happens next

Mon-Fri, Sept 8-12: Phased dispatch of ballots and sensitive materials to district warehouses under escort.

Sat-Mon, Sept 13-15: Final mile distribution to polling centres; last briefings for presiding staff; verification of kits and seals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tue, Sept 16 (Election Day): Polls open in the morning; counting and posting of results at each centre after close of poll; transmission to constituency and national tally centres.

MEC has reiterated that all activities remain on track, urging political parties, observers, the media and the public to follow official updates and support a credible, peaceful process.