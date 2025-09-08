Liberia: West Africa Enterprise Denies Selling Contaminated Goods, Distances Itself From Ganta Outlet

West Africa Enterprise has denied social media reports linking it to contaminated products allegedly uncovered at one of its outlets in Ganta, Nimba County, stressing that the branch is independently owned and not under its management.

The denial followed reports that Commerce and Industry Inspector General Meator Gbatu discovered rotten goods Saturday, Sept. 6, at Branch #26 in Ganta, raising public concern over food safety.

In a statement, the company said Branch #26 is solely owned and operated by businessman Samir Awada under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that allows him to function as an independent agent.

"We categorically reject any act of defamation against our entity and wish to clarify recent misinformation," the management said. "Branch #26 in Ganta does not represent West Africa Enterprise."

The company added that it has no managerial or ownership role in the outlet and cannot be held liable for the quality of goods sold there.

West Africa Enterprise explained that the MoU establishes a supplier-customer relationship, allowing agents to purchase frozen products from the company if they meet its standards. However, agents are free to source products from elsewhere at their own discretion and risk.

"Agents are allowed to purchase frozen products from the market, provided those products meet the standards set forth by West Africa Enterprise and agreed to in the MoU," the statement noted.

The company alleged that Branch #26 has not purchased any products from West Africa Enterprise for more than a month, instead sourcing and selling damaged goods outside of its supply chain.

West Africa Enterprise, one of Liberia's largest importers and distributors of frozen goods, said its reputation is built on freshness, safety and quality.

"For over a month, this agent has not purchased a single carton from West Africa Enterprise and has instead engaged in the sale of damaged goods sourced outside of our supply chain," the company said. "Such actions are contrary to the values and quality we stand for."

The company assured customers that its authorized outlets remain compliant with Liberia's health and safety regulations.