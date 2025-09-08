President Joseph N. Boakai has named Samuel A. Stevquoah as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, elevating a longtime aide to one of government's most influential posts and charging him with filling the formidable shoes of the late Sylvester Grigsby.

Grigsby, who died in August after a prolonged illness, was remembered as a discreet but steady force across successive administrations, serving former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and most recently Boakai. His sudden passing was described by senior officials as a "void difficult to fill," given his reputation for integrity, discipline and quiet influence in steering the presidency through turbulent moments.

By turning to Stevquoah, Boakai tapped a trusted confidant and veteran administrator whose career has mirrored the president's policy-driven and people-centered approach. "Samuel is a steady hand," one senior official said. "He understands how the presidency functions at its core."

From Boakai's Chief of Staff to Presidential Gatekeeper

Stevquoah is no stranger to the presidency. For 12 years, he served as Boakai's chief of staff in the Office of the Vice President, where he doubled as spokesperson, strategist and policy adviser. He coordinated agriculture programs, managed staff training, and represented Boakai at both domestic and international engagements -- building a reputation as a methodical, collaborative operator more comfortable with problem-solving than public spotlight.

He currently serves as Minister of State Without Portfolio for Special Services, overseeing presidential initiatives, inter-agency coordination and high-level representation abroad.

Corporate Discipline Meets Public Service

After Boakai's vice presidency ended, Stevquoah shifted to the private sector, holding senior roles at ArcelorMittal from 2018 to 2024. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he coordinated the company's crisis response, gaining praise for blending corporate discipline with community engagement.

Filling Grigsby's Legacy

Stevquoah's appointment inevitably invites comparisons with Grigsby, whose encyclopedic grasp of government operations and quiet diplomacy defined the Ministry of State for decades. While Grigsby was known for subtle influence, Stevquoah is expected to bring a more structured, results-oriented style shaped by both government and corporate experience.

Analysts say the move signals Boakai's preference for trusted allies with proven competence at a time when stability is vital. "It's not just about filling a vacancy," one observer noted. "It's about preserving the integrity of the presidency while modernizing its management."

Stevquoah acknowledged the weight of expectation, saying his task will be to build on Grigsby's foundation. "Grigsby's legacy will always remain part of this office," he said after his appointment. "My responsibility is to strengthen that legacy and ensure the presidency serves the Liberian people with dignity and effectiveness."