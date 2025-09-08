Monrovia — Former Liberian President and football legend George Weah has accepted his new role as the head of FIFA Players' Voices Panel on Racism.

The former World player of the years assure FIFA President Gianni Infantino of his unwavering commitment to finding solutions to eradicate racism from the sport

Weah was enlisted by FIFA to spearhead a new 16-member panel tasked with advising the governing body on the fight against racism and discrimination.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a formal letter dated September 5, 2025, and addressed to Infantino, Weah expressed deep appreciation for the honor of being entrusted with such a historic responsibility.

"Kindly accept my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the honor of appointing me to lead this all-important FIFA Players' Voices Panel on Racism," Weah wrote.

"I want to assure you that, alongside the esteemed professionals appointed with me, we will work assiduously through the panel to find effective solutions to eliminate the ugly scourge of racism from the beautiful game, both on and off the pitch."

Weah, the only African to have won the World Player of the Year award, will serve as the honorary captain on the new panel, which will advise FIFA on how to deal with racism, assist with education programs, and propose fresh ideas to end discrimination.

He was selected to serve alongside some of the biggest names in football history, including Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast), Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo), and Briana Scurry, the legendary United States goalkeeper from the 1999 Women's World Cup-winning team.

Others on the 16-strong panel include Mercy Akide (Nigeria), Iván Córdoba (Colombia), Khalilou Fadiga (Senegal), Formiga (Brazil), Jessica Houara (France), Maia Jackman (New Zealand), Sun Jihai (China), Blaise Matuidi (France), Aya Miyama (Japan), Lotta Schelin (Sweden), Mikaël Silvestre (France), and Juan Pablo Sorín (Argentina).

FIFA stated that the group will "monitor and advise on anti-racism initiatives, drive education at all levels of the game, and promote new ideas for lasting change."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino explained that this panel is part of a larger effort that began last year to step up the fight against racism in football. In May 2024, FIFA asked all 211 of its member federations to do more to punish and sanction cases of racism.

"These 16 panel members will support education at all levels of the game and promote new ideas for lasting change," Infantino said.

He added: "Let's be clear on this, racism and discrimination are not simply wrong; they are crimes. All incidents of racism, whether in stadiums or online, must be fully punished both by football and across society."

The announcement came only a few days after FIFA punished six member federations, including Argentina, for racist or discriminatory abuse by fans during June's World Cup qualifiers.

Weah, who played for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan during his career, remains the only African to have won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player, which he did in 1995.

He later became Liberia's 24th president and served six years until January 2024.

Weah said the appointment was not only an honor but also a duty he takes personally, having himself experienced racial abuse during his playing career in Europe.

He emphasized that the work of the panel will be grounded in empathy and personal experience:

"I also wish to assure you that as individuals who have personally experienced racism during our own careers, we understand how profoundly damaging it is not just to the sport, but to players, fans, supporters, and humanity at large."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The former Liberian leader reassured Infantino that he remains committed to FIFA, where he previously served in multiple roles, including as a member of the FIFA Football Committee.

"I have always been committed to serving FIFA in various roles, including as a member of the FIFA Football Committee, and I will continue to do so now with unwavering dedication."

Weah, who was an outspoken voice against racism and discrimination during his playing days, urged panelists to consistently use their platform to call for tolerance and respect.

"We are eager to begin this critical work. To my fellow panelists, it is a proud moment working with all of you as together, we strive to kick racism out of the beautiful game, for the good of the game, and for humanity," Weah said.