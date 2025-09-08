Ghana: Three Nigerians Arrested for Stealing From Parked Vehicles in Kumasi Convicted - Police

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has announced that three Nigerian nationals who were arrested in June for stealing from parked vehicles in Kumasi have been convicted and jailed by different circuit courts.

According to the police, the suspects, Francis Friday, Linus Agwazie, and Russell Ekenze were arrested on June 20, 2025.

They were later arraigned before the Atasemanso Circuit Court on July 22, where Russell pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The other two, Francis and Linus, pleaded not guilty.

On July 23, Circuit Court 3 found Francis and Linus guilty and sentenced them to eight years each on two counts, with the sentences to run concurrently.

On the same day, Circuit Court 1 also sentenced all three suspects to 20 years imprisonment each on two counts, also to run concurrently.

The following day, July 24, Circuit Court 2 gave Russell an additional 10-year sentence on two counts, to run concurrently with his earlier jail term.

The police confirmed that all three men are now serving their sentences at the Kumasi Central Prison.

They stressed that the successful prosecution showed their commitment to protecting lives and property and their determination to ensure criminals face the law.

The police is therefore urging the public to support by reporting suspicious activities and giving timely information to help prevent crime in the region.

By: Jacob Aggrey