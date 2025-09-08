Ghana: Prof. Alidu Elected NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central By-Election

An Associate Professor at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG) Legon, Alidu Seidu Mahama, was on Saturday elected as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the upcoming by-election in the Tamale Central Constituency of the Northern Region.

Prof. Mahama polled 840 votes whilst his main contender Alhaji Abdul Rahman Hannan Gundadoo, the former MCE of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly polled 536 votes out of 1,511 valid votes cast

The other contenders, Dr Seidu Fiter Mohammed garnered 44, Mr Aliu Abdul Hamid 23, Alhassan Mbalba 10, Dr Abdul Rahaman Rashid nine, Sadat Haruna nine, Alhassan Osman Gomda (Naa Simani) seven, Shamima Yakubu five, Mariama Naana Salifu five, Prof. Abdul Razak Abubakari, four and Hajia Muleika Salisu, three votes.

There was however one rejected ballot paper during the voting

The election was monitored and supervised by the Northern Regional Electoral Commission Officials.

The Northern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Lucas Yiryel, declared Prof. Alidu Seidu Mahama as the PC for the NDC Tamale Central constituency September 30, by-election.

He thanked members of the party and security for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the primaries.

Prof. Mahama addressing the delegates and party sympathisers after his election expressed his appreciation to them.

He also thanked his fellow contenders for the show of unity from the start of their campaign to the end.

Prof. Mahama stated that even though the election was challenging, it was all well and good that it ended peacefully as expected.

He also prayed for the soul of the late MP Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala.

Prof. Mahama said he would continue with the legacy of the late MP by championing the development of the area.

The Tamale Central Constituency Seat became vacant following the death of the MP.

Meanwhile the EC has set September 30 of this month as the day for the by-election.