Ghana/Mali: Black Stars Face Mali Test in FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Preview

With only two rounds left, the Black Stars lead the table but can't afford slip-ups against a Mali side still firmly in contention for a top two finish.

Ghana entered the September window with momentum, but a late setback against Chad pegged the team back in N'Djamena.

The Black Stars looked in control for large parts of the match, with Jordan Ayew's first-half strike seemingly setting the team on course for a routine win. However, missed opportunities left the door open for Chad, who snatched a dramatic equalizer in the 89th minute.

The 1-1 draw cost Ghana the chance to extend their cushion at the top, though results elsewhere kept them three points clear of Madagascar and four above Mali.

For Mali, after a stop-start campaign that included too many draws, the Eagles reignited their qualification hopes with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Comoros last time out - putting them firmly in contention.

Dorgeles Nene, Kamory Doumbia, and Lassana Coulibaly all scored in a display that showcased both cutting-edge and balance, qualities Tom Saintfiet's men have often lacked in recent games.

The visitors have proven difficult to beat, losing just once in seven outings, but their three draws have left them playing catch-up. Their defensive stability is impressive, with only four goals conceded so far, boasting one of the stingiest backlines in the group.

What Saintfiet now demands is greater ruthlessness in attack, where Doumbia and El Bilal Touré have often flattered to deceive despite flashes of brilliance.

With the gap to second-placed Madagascar now three points, Mali knows victory in Accra would put them firmly back in the race for automatic qualification. Otto Addo's side are still well-placed to qualify for back-to-back World Cups, but sharper finishing and greater control in midfield will be needed to avoid more late frustrations.

Home form has been a strong foundation for Ghana's campaign, with the Black Stars unbeaten in Accra so far in the qualifying series following wins against Madagascar, Central African Republic, and Chad.

Defensively, Ghana have conceded just six goals in seven games. With the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew supporting Antoine Semenyo and Iñaki Williams in attack, this Ghana side has plenty of quality to punish any opponent.

Both teams arrive with plenty to play for - Ghana aiming to consolidate their lead and Mali looking to force their way back into contention.

Ghana's firepower, especially in Accra, makes them favorites, but Mali's defensive organization and recent attacking revival mean this could be a far tighter contest than the standings suggest.

The match will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 8, 2025.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS