Liberia: Boakai Taken to Task

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has been taken to task for his "reluctance" to reward some of his most committed political allies who worked tirelessly to secure his rise to power.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Activist Daniel Jackson expressed concern over what he describes as the downplaying of key allies and supporters of the President's political agenda.

Jackson questioned whether President Boakai has forgotten some very key personalities who really worked so hard and honestly to bring him to power. He pointed specifically to Mr. Nyah Mantein and Mr. Bronie J. Samuka, whom he credited as instrumental figures during both the 2017 and 2023 political campaigns.

Jackson recalled Mr. Mantein's leadership of the National Movement to Support Boakai (NAMBO) in 2017, a grassroots organization which, according to him, launched a nationwide-campaign activities even before the ruling Unity Party mobilized.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Though Boakai lost the 2017 election, Jackson argued that the groundwork laid by NAMBO and its leadership significantly influenced Boakai's eventual 2023 victory.

"Rewards for hard sacrifice, commitment and loyalty to political struggles are not paid in Heaven, but rather they are paid here on earth. The time is now, President Boakai, to begin to give appointment considerations to people whose records of longstanding sacrifice, commitment, and loyalty cannot be questioned," Jackson stated.

The activist described it as "quite troubling" that, nearly two years into Boakai's presidency, figures like Mantein have not been offered significant government roles despite their loyalty and contributions.

He emphasized that sidelining such individuals' risks sending the wrong message to those who commit themselves to political causes in the future.

Jackson, who serves as National Chairperson of the Mission for Liberia Transformation Movement, has been an outspoken figure on issues of governance and accountability.

He previously ran for a legislative seat in Grand Bassa County and has long aligned himself with Boakai's political journey, including his support for the Rescue Mission in 2023 alongside then vice standard-bearer Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

Despite his criticism, Jackson expressed hope for Boakai's success, stressing that the president's performance will ultimately determine Liberia's trajectory.

"I honestly pray that President Boakai succeeds in his administration, because when he succeeds, Liberia succeeds, and if he fails, Liberia fails," Jackson added.