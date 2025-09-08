Liberia: Ngafuan Rejects University of Liberia's $500k Appeal, Calls Request 'Off-Budget'

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan pushed back Monday against criticism that the University of Liberia is underfunded, insisting the government has met its obligations and dismissing the institution's request for an additional US$500,000 as "off-budget."

Appearing on State Radio, Ngafuan detailed the government's financial support, stressing that UL remains one of Liberia's most heavily subsidized institutions.

"The university budget was about US$33.7 million last year. This year it is US$34 million," Ngafuan said. "We make sure the university gets its budget, and we pay on time. Contrary to impressions, the government has not deprived the university."

Salaries Dominate Spending

According to Ngafuan, nearly all of the US$34 million allocation for 2025 goes toward salaries, roughly US$32 million, leaving little for operations, maintenance, or infrastructure.

He acknowledged delays in cleaning up the payroll system but argued that funding has not been withheld. "It is one thing to ask for more; it is another to use what you have," he said, adding that any extra money requested would be outside the national budget framework.

University Pleads for Relief

Ngafuan's comments came in response to UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan, who had appealed to lawmakers for emergency relief the previous week. Appearing before the Senate Committee on Education, Maparyan asked for US$500,000 to cover urgent repairs and payments to contractors so the new semester can open on time.

"Our approved budget is US$33 million, but more than 90 percent of it goes to salaries," she said. "What is left is inadequate to sustain academic operations. Without at least US$500,000 in additional support, the university faces delays in reopening."

Maparyan also noted that UL requested US$41 million during the budget process but was allotted less, a shortfall she described as crippling.

Missing $1 Million Sparks Questions

The dispute has been further inflamed by the fate of US$1 million reportedly earmarked for campus renovations. UL Comptroller Togar Gibson disclosed that the university never received the funds, despite budget documents showing the appropriation.

The revelation prompted outrage in the Senate, with lawmakers questioning whether the Ministry of Finance diverted the money or if it was stalled by bureaucracy.

Ngafuan rejected the criticism, saying legislators were misled into believing UL's allocation was in jeopardy. "The impression that the Senate was given was a false impression," he said, insisting the ministry had met its responsibilities.

Lawmakers are expected to debate UL's request this week and investigate the missing US$1 million. Maparyan is pressing for swift intervention, while Ngafuan maintains the government has already done its part.

"The government's funding to the university is a subset of its budget," he said. "We have met that obligation."