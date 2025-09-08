Liberia: Lofa University President, Predecessor, and Others Indicted in $410k Corruption Case

8 September 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By David Menjor

Published: September 8, 2025

VOINJAMA -- The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) said Monday it has secured an indictment from the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court in Lofa County against the president of Lofa County University, his predecessor, and several senior officials for allegedly embezzling more than $410,000 and 13.3 million Liberian dollars.

The indictment, issued Sept. 2, followed months of LACC investigations that uncovered what prosecutors described as a pattern of unauthorized spending and disbursement of public funds without documentation of work performed.

Those charged include current university president Dr. Isaac P. Podah; former president Dr. Stephen K. Ngamai; Vice President for Administration Mr. Catakaw; Board Chair Rev. Victor Padmore; Board Co-Chair Madam Annie Flomo; Administrative Assistant Anthony C. Crayton; former Comptroller Peter C. Taylor; and officials Vamuyah Kanneh, Alieu Kamara, Amara Sheriff and Moiseleekee.

Prosecutors said the charges range from economic sabotage and theft of property to criminal conspiracy and abuse of office for private gain.

One allegation cited in the indictment involved a retreat budgeted at $3,350. According to investigators, the retreat never occurred, but a check was issued in Flomo's name, with no evidence of reimbursement to the university's finance office.

The indictment also alleges violations of the Public Financial Management Act, the National Code of Conduct for Public Officials, and the Liberian Penal Code.

"The LACC reaffirms its dedication to combating corruption and safeguarding public resources," the commission said in a statement. "We urge all stakeholders to support the judicial process and uphold the principles of integrity and accountability."

The defendants are expected to appear before the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court in Voinjama for trial. If convicted, they could face lengthy prison terms and be required to make restitution.

