Rwanda/Nigeria: Arokodare Keeps Nigeria's World Cup Dream Alive With Scrappy Win Against Rwanda

*Super Eagles to depart Uyo today for the must-win clash with S'Africa

Substitute Tolu Arokodare scored a 51st minute Super Eagles lone goal winner against Rwanda yesterday evening to keep Nigeria's dream of a place in the 2026 World Cup alive.

The lone striker by the new Wolves forward has now moved Nigeria to third on the log with 10 points but still six points adrift of Group C leader, South Africa, who hammered Lesotho 3-0 on Friday evening.

Benin Republic who beat Zimbabwe 1-0 also on Friday to move to 11 points are second behind Bafana Bafana with the same number of seven matches.

Now, Super Eagles will need to up their ante in order for them to get a decent result in Tuesday's clash with Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein.

A repeat of this below average scrappy performance by Eagles against South Africa in the next three days may resort in Nigeria saying good bye to playing in the 2026 mundial!

Eagles laboured against the Amavubi from Kigali and ended the first half barren. Before the end of the first half however, Star Boy, Victor Osimhen who scored twice against Rwanda in Kigali in March, got injured by a Rwanda defender.

All attempts for Osimhen to continue the match failed as he had to be replaced by former Glasgow Rangers striker, Cyriel Dessers in the 35th minute.

As expected, Nigeria applied the early pressure on Rwanda in a game they needed to win.

The home fans thought the Super Eagles had gone ahead in the eighth minute when Osimhen slotted home from the near post but the effort was chalked off for offside.

In the 14th minute, Rwanda goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari did well to keep out a tricky shot. Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was booked on 25 minutes following a scuffle with a Rwanda player.

On the half hour mark, Moses Simon's shot from inside the box came straight at the goalkeeper and minutes later, Alex Iwobi's dipping shot from distance tipped over by the goalkeeper for a corner.

To the credit of Rwanda they defended well with the occasional incursions into the Nigerian half of the pitch.

The Super Eagles will depart Uyo for South Africa today ahead of Tuesday's World Cup cracker with the host country.

Earlier on Friday, South Africa beat Lesotho 3-0 to preserve their lead at the top. Mohau Nkota put Bafana Bafana ahead in the 15th minute with a controlled volley across goal from a narrow angle.

Lyle Foster made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute, tapping in the rebound after Crocodiles goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane could only parry Aubrey Modiba's strike into the air, and the Burnley striker set up the third for Oswin Appollis four minutes later.

South Africa have not played at the World Cup since hosting in 2010.

