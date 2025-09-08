Nigeria: Tinubu, Oborevwori Say Nyg Good for Sports Talent Discovery

*Lagos beats host Delta to 2nd positionOmon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

At the end of the 9th National Youth Games on Saturday, Lagos State clinched the top spot with 52 gold, 32 silver and 26 bronze medals, thus halting the about eight years of winning streak by host Delta State.

Delta finished second with 37 gold, 38 silver, and 39 bronze while Edo State settled for third place with 33 gold, 18 silver and 28 bronze.

Bayelsa and Kwara completed the top five finishers with 18 gold, 12 silver and 25 bronze, and 15 gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze to occupy the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State commended the athletes, their handlers and administrators for actively participating in the games, saying the event greatly engendered the unifying spirit in the country.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), lauded the Games as a shining example of Nigeria's future as it provided a good ground for discovering young talents who will fly the country's flag in the nearest future.

He said, "What we have witnessed here in Asaba is the triumph of unity, resilience, and youthful potential. These young athletes are the heartbeat of our nation's future, and the Federal Government remains committed to nurturing their dreams and investing in grassroots sports development."

The Governor of Delta State, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, in his closing remarks, expressed pride at Delta's role as host and praised the athletes for their commitment and discipline.

He said that Delta State was proud to have successfully hosted the 9th National Youth Games, where the nation once again witnessed the strength of the Nigerian youth and the power of sports to unite the nation.

However, the governor urged the country's sports authorities to work harder at eliminating age cheats in future tournaments.

The Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee and Director-General of the NSC, Hon Bukola Olopade, commended all stakeholders, athletes, and officials for the success of the Games:

"This year's Games have set a new standard, both in organization and competition. On behalf of the National Sports Commission, I thank the Delta State Government, our partners, and the Nigerian people for their unwavering support.

"We will continue to build on this momentum as we prepare for future editions, ensuring that the National Youth Games remain the bedrock of talent discovery in Nigeria."

The closing ceremony at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium Asaba was colourful, and featured cultural dances, musical displays as well as an impressive parade of athletes.