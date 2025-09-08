Nigeria: Access Bank GMD Visits Gov Radda, Thanks God for Sparing Him

7 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

During the visit, special prayers were offered in gratitude for Governor Radda safety following the minor road accident he experienced last month while travelling from Katsina to Daura.

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, Saturday, received Mr Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Katsina. During the visit, special prayers were offered in gratitude for Governor Radda safety following the minor road accident he experienced last month while travelling from Katsina to Daura.

Mr Ogbonna personally prayed for the Governor's continued protection and commended him for his bold reforms and people-centered initiatives that are driving economic growth and development across Katsina State.

Governor Radda warmly welcomed Mr Ogbonna and his delegation, expressing appreciation for their thoughtful visit. He assured them that the gesture would not be taken for granted and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to partnering with financial institutions to attract investments, expand agricultural opportunities, and strengthen the state's economy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The visit ended on a positive note, with both parties expressing optimism about future collaborations aimed at boosting the local economy and supporting key sectors such as agribusiness and small-scale enterprises. Accompanying Mr Ogbonna were Hadiza Ambursa, Executive Director, Commercial Banking and Muntaka Badru Jik̔amshi, Executive Director of Agricultural Services at the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.