Nigeria: Access Bank GMD Visits Gov Radda, Thanks God for Sparing Him

press release

During the visit, special prayers were offered in gratitude for Governor Radda safety following the minor road accident he experienced last month while travelling from Katsina to Daura.

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, Saturday, received Mr Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Katsina. During the visit, special prayers were offered in gratitude for Governor Radda safety following the minor road accident he experienced last month while travelling from Katsina to Daura.

Mr Ogbonna personally prayed for the Governor's continued protection and commended him for his bold reforms and people-centered initiatives that are driving economic growth and development across Katsina State.

Governor Radda warmly welcomed Mr Ogbonna and his delegation, expressing appreciation for their thoughtful visit. He assured them that the gesture would not be taken for granted and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to partnering with financial institutions to attract investments, expand agricultural opportunities, and strengthen the state's economy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The visit ended on a positive note, with both parties expressing optimism about future collaborations aimed at boosting the local economy and supporting key sectors such as agribusiness and small-scale enterprises. Accompanying Mr Ogbonna were Hadiza Ambursa, Executive Director, Commercial Banking and Muntaka Badru Jik̔amshi, Executive Director of Agricultural Services at the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority.