Nigeria: APC, PDP Trade Words Over 2027

9 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State of planning to use religion for political gain in the 2027 governorship election.

The allegation came amidst APC moves to take over control of the state in 2027. Recall that the current national chairman of the APC, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, is from the state.

The APC alleged that the PDP is deliberately trying to divide Muslims in the state along indigenous and non-indigenous lines to cling to power at all costs.

The Acting Publicity Secretary of the APC, in the state, Shittu Bamaiyi, who made the allegation in a statement yesterday also claimed that PDP has employed the strategy because it had lost relevance in the political landscape in the state.

"Worried about the dwindling fortunes and growing resentment in the polity, the PDP paradoxically opted for creating new paradigms that could make it remain in power - no matter the cost," he said.

"As part of the grand design, the party under the supervision of one of the government's top functionaries, attempted organising a leadership election for the so-called 'Indigenous Muslims Association' at the Azi Nyako Centre in Dadin-Kowa in Jos, which from available information failed to work.

"The PDP believes that for a starter, there should be deliberate efforts to disorientate and weaken the Muslims by introducing a divide-and-rule tactic, in order to destabilise the political cohesion of the Ummah, which the PDP is constantly afraid of.

"Typical of the PDP which specialises in using religion as means of winning election, it wants to reintroduce on its political chessboard the use of 'Us versus Them' rhetoric, to win the 2027 election," the APC spokesman added.

But the PDP Central Zone Chairman, Monday Daspan, dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"Bamaiyi smuggled into politics through patronage and not through participation. That is why it is very easy for him to comment on religion. Most of them who smuggled into politics through patronage don't have total experience to talk politics.

"By their disposition, APC cannot balance between power and development. They lost the election and they want to attribute it to another thing. The issue here is, has Celeb Mutfwang performed? Yes. Did Lalong perform? No," he said.

