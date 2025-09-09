Nigeria: Motorists Endure Gridlock On Abuja-Zuba Expressway Over Fallen Trailer

Commuters experienced a severe traffic gridlock on the Abuja-Zuba expressway Monday morning due to a trailer that fell on the road.

Abuja Metro reports that motorists spent close to two hours between Dutsen Junction and Galadima section of the road.

Witnesses and the FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that the traffic jam was caused by a trailer that had fallen on the fast lane heading toward the city center.

Musa Abdullahi, a commercial driver, described the situation as "terrible."

"I took the fast lane from Kubwa, and that is the lane where the trailer fell," he said. "It was terrible because I couldn't maneuver."

Mrs. Sheridan Nureni, a civil servant, said she was stuck in the traffic jam from about 7.30am until 10.25am.

"I had to call them at the office to inform them of what happened," she said.

Our correspondent reports that as at 12pm, FRSC officers were still working to remove the trailer from the road.

A brief statement from the FCT FRSC confirmed the incident, saying, "The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to inform the public that there is an unusual traffic gridlock along the Kubwa expressway caused by a fallen trailer. While efforts are being made to remove the obstruction, motorists are advised to be patient and ply the road with caution."