Nigeria: 9% Organisations Use AI in Nigeria, 31% in Advanced Usage - Report

A new study released yesterday revealed that Nigerian businesses are setting a global standard in balancing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption with robust privacy protection.

The study titled: "The AI Privacy Equation: The Nigerian Model of Responsible AI Adoption' also revealed that 93% of Nigerian organisations have already begun their AI journey, with 31% achieving advanced AI integration across the organisation, and 26.5% implementing AI across multiple departments.

This indicates that more than half of Nigerian businesses have moved from an experimental phase to operational deployment of AI, the new report from the study said.

The report was released on Monday by Zoho, a global technology company, on the sidelines of Zoholics Nigeria, the company's annual user conference held this year in Lagos.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It was conducted by Arion Research on behalf of Zoho. The company also said that it saw a customer growth of 75% in 2024 in Nigeria, one of its key markets in the African region.

"We continue to invest in Nigeria as businesses here accelerate their adoption of technology to grow and scale. The latest study around AI and Privacy proves that Nigerian businesses are leading the way in responsible AI adoption, as they temper the new technology with privacy measures.

"This mirrors Zoho's philosophy of building contextual and privacy-first AI models that can help businesses realise tangible benefits. We infuse our AI solutions--from conversational and prescriptive to agentic and generative--with business context so that it can provide organisations with decision intelligence," said Kehinde Ogundare, Country Head, Zoho Nigeria.

Furthermore, it said 84% of the respondents during the research report strengthened privacy measures since implementing AI, with 66% describing these improvements as significant.

It said the widespread adoption is being driven by executive commitment at the highest levels.

More than half of the respondents occupy CEO or executive roles, and this leadership-driven approach is accelerating adoption and moving companies quickly from pilots to full-scale deployment, it added.

The study found that Nigerian businesses are not just adopting AI, they are embedding it responsibly. And 94% of organisations now have a dedicated privacy officer or team, a figure well above global averages, according to the report.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In fact, 40% of the organisations allocate more than 30% of their IT budgets specifically to privacy protection, reflecting the belief that strong governance is a competitive advantage rather than constraint.

It said the financial sector is pioneering the balance between innovation and compliance, representing 29% of the respondents.

"Their top AI use cases for them include customer service automation (49%), software development and enhancement (46%), and marketing optimisation (32%), each implemented with privacy-by-design principles at the core.

Meanwhile, Zoho has said its growth in Nigeria is being driven by the increasing demand for scalable, unified solutions that are easy to implement. The top products driving revenue growth in the country are Zoho Workplace (enterprise email and collaboration suite), Books (accounting software), Campaigns (all-in-one powerful Email and SMS marketing solution).