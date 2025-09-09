Nigeria, China Strengthen Ties On Marine, Blue Economy Development

Abuja — In a move to deepen cooperation in blue economy sector, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Yu Dunhai, at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja.

Welcoming the envoy, Oyetola commended the long-standing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China, describing it as mutually beneficial and pivotal to the economic growth of both nations.

He noted that Nigeria, with its extensive coastline and rich maritime resources, is strategically positioned to become a hub for marine trade, logistics, and investment in Africa.

Oyetola highlighted Nigeria's maritime endowments, stating that the country's 853 kilometres of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean, its vast inland waterways spanning over 10,000 kilometres, and the abundant marine biodiversity that supports aquaculture, fishing, and other blue economy activities holds immense potential for shipping, port operations, fisheries, renewable ocean energy, marine tourism, and coastal infrastructure development.

According to him, the marine and blue economy sector is a frontier for wealth creation, job opportunities, and sustainable development if properly harnessed.

"Our Ministry is determined to create the right framework for investment and partnership, and we believe that Nigeria has a lot to learn from China's marine and blue economy development model," Oyetola stated.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Yu Dunhai noted that his visit to the Ministry was in furtherance of the strong partnership between China and Nigeria.

He recalled that it has been exactly one year since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a state visit to China, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

That visit, he emphasised, has produced significant economic benefits for both nations, including deepened cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and industrial development.

"Marine and blue economy is the future, and that is why I am here today," Ambassador Yu said, lauding Nigeria's vast maritime endowment and reaffirming China's readiness to support Nigeria in harnessing its marine and blue economy potential.

He particularly highlighted the Lekki Deep Seaport, constructed by China Harbour Engineering Company, as a shining example of Sino-Nigerian collaboration. He noted that the port, Nigeria's first deep seaport and one of the largest in West Africa, is capable of handling ultra-large container vessels and significantly boosting Nigeria's trade volume.