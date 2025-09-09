Nigeria: Senior Workers Reject Planned 5% Petroleum Tax, Threaten Strike

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has rejected the federal government's planned 5 percent tax on petroleum products and issued a 14-day ultimatum to withdraw from it.

The senior workers warned that failure to comply could trigger a nationwide strike.

In a statement signed by its president-general, Comrade Festus Osifo, and secretary-general, Comrade Nuhu Toro, the union described the proposed levy as "an act of economic wickedness" against Nigerians who are already grappling with the impact of subsidy removal, high fuel prices, inflation and the declining value of the naira.

"Government cannot continue to use Nigerians as sacrificial lambs for its economic experiments. Instead of offering relief, jobs, and solutions, it has chosen to further squeeze the citizens dry. This is unacceptable," TUC said.

The labour body directed its affiliates, state councils, and structures nationwide to remain on alert for possible mobilisation should the government fail to withdraw the plan.

It also called on civil society groups, student unions, market associations, professional bodies, and faith-based organisations to join in resisting the proposed tax, which it warned would worsen poverty and cripple businesses.

Alongside its warning to the government, the TUC also issued a strong caution to the Dangote Group over alleged anti-labour practices.

According to the statement, reports from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) revealed persistent intimidation, harassment and denial of workers' rights within Dangote companies.

The TUC said other unions, including the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN) and the Textile, Garment and Tailoring Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (TGTSSAN), had made similar complaints. It warned that the Congress and its affiliates would not hesitate to mobilise solidarity action against the company if such practices persist.

"No employer, no matter how wealthy or powerful, will be allowed to trample on the rights and dignity of labour," the TUC declared. "This is not an appeal. It is a final warning. An injury to one is an injury to all."

"Failure to comply will attract total solidarity action from the congress and its affiliates across the federation as all our affiliates are fully united in this struggle. Let it be known.

The TUC stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our sister labour centre, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in this fight to defend our affiliates and the rights of Nigerian workers everywhere."

On the petroleum tax, they further said, "The TUC hereby urge the federal government to immediately stop this anti-people's plan in its entirety.

"Failure to do so will leave us with no option but to mobilise Nigerian workers and the masses for a total nationwide resistance. Strike action is firmly on the table if the government dares to ignore this warning and go ahead to implement this policy," the union said.