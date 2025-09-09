Liberia: 'People Will Talk, People Will Insult No Matter What' - Boakai to Cabinet

President Joseph N. Boakai opened his cabinet meeting on Friday with a caution to his ministers: "No matter what you do, people will talk, people will insult."

The remark was made at the Executive Mansion during a session billed as the continuation of an August 17 cabinet meeting.

President Boakai reminded his team that criticism is part of public service. "When you talk about public service, this is truly what you're doing -- receive insults when you even do the right thing," he said. "Our obligation is to the people. You serve the people of Liberia. That's what you're called to do."

The president's statement comes as his administration faces growing public complaints about inflation, rising food prices, and shortages of basic goods. His remarks sought to encourage ministers to stay focused despite what he described as inevitable public discontent.

Citing Entrenched Economic Interests

In his address, Boakai also accused unidentified actors of manipulating Liberia's economy. "Our society has been taken over by people... They know how to maneuver, delay prices, they know what to do, hitting inflation. They have the agenda to make money at all costs," he said.

The president referenced reports of rejected goods entering the Liberian market and concerns over sugar imports. He pledged further review of these issues, but stopped short of announcing specific measures.

He framed public service as both a responsibility and a sacrifice, invoking religious imagery throughout his remarks. "Only one person who knows the truth, that's God," he said. "He knows the heart, he knows what you bring to the table. He knows the time you sacrifice, the commitment you make."

The president also urged his ministers to remain guided by their obligations rather than by public reaction. "Let them say, you do your work. God will judge you. The Liberian people will know who is here to serve them," he added.

Sidebar Analysis: Reading Between the Lines of Boakai's Cabinet Remarks

By Lennart Dodoo

President Joseph N. Boakai's latest cabinet meeting offered more than routine government business. His opening remarks, "No matter what you do, people will talk, people will insult," reveal how the administration is framing public criticism and how it intends to respond as Liberia's economic and political pressures intensify.

At one level, the president's words reflect realism. Public officials in Liberia have long operated in a climate where criticism is swift and often harsh. Boakai's reminder that insults accompany service was aimed at stiffening the resolve of his ministers. In telling them to "do your work" and let "God judge you," he sought to instill resilience in the face of public discontent.

But the remarks also point to the challenges confronting this government. Inflation, rising food costs, and complaints over market shortages have fueled public frustration in recent months. By casting criticism as an unavoidable part of human nature, "that's who we are, especially in the country that we're in", Boakai positioned his cabinet not to react defensively, but to focus inward on delivering results. The risk, however, is that genuine concerns could be dismissed as noise.

Equally notable was Boakai's allegation that "our society has been taken over by people" who manipulate markets, delay prices, and profit "at all costs." Without naming names, the president described a system where entrenched networks benefit while ordinary citizens bear the burden. This framing echoes long-standing complaints about monopolies and import cartels, yet the absence of concrete measures leaves open questions about how his government intends to counter such practices.

Religious references ran throughout the president's address. He stated that "only God knows the truth," Boakai cast governance in moral terms. For supporters, this means sincerity and commitment. For critics, it raises concerns about whether spiritual appeals are being used in place of hard policy details.

The cabinet session itself was a continuation of August's unfinished agenda on resource mobilization and economic stabilization, issues central to Liberia's fiscal recovery. Against that backdrop, the president's remarks show a government balancing between managing expectations at home and preparing to reassure international partners abroad, especially ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

Boakai's comments were part encouragement, part warning. For his ministers, the message was to withstand the criticism, stay the course, and focus on service. For the public, the unanswered question remains: how soon will words translate into relief on the ground?