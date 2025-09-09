Africa Seeks Support in Its Green Transformation to Cope With Climate Change Woes

Addis Ababa — THE Tanzanian Vice President, Dr. Philip Mpango, has stated that although Africa contributes less than four percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains the most affected continent by climate change.

As such, it urgently requires support to cope with these challenges and to successfully implement a green transformation.

Speaking at the Second African Heads of State and Government Climate Change Summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dr. Mpango called on international partners to fulfill their financial commitments through new and predictable channels, strengthen the Loss and Damage Fund, and ensure that global climate goals align with efforts to build resilience capacity.

He emphasized that energy transition is a key pillar in addressing climate change. Tanzania is investing in hydropower, solar, wind, geothermal, and natural gas as clean transitional energy sources. The country has also set a target to ensure that 80 percent of households use clean cooking energy by 2034.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Mpango further noted that Tanzania is implementing a plan to provide electricity access to 300 million people across Africa by 2030, promoting the blue economy, and managing marine and coastal resources for sustainable development.

As the chair of Africa's negotiation group ahead of COP30 in Brazil, Dr. Mpango affirmed Tanzania's commitment to advancing a unified continental position that emphasizes climate finance, just transitions, and inclusive solutions.

Prior to the summit, leaders participated in a tree planting event as a symbolic act in the fight against climate change.