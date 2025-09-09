Nigeria: Presidency Sacks VP Shettima's Aide On Digital, Creative Economy

The Presidency has announced the disengagement of Fegho John Umunubo, who until now served as Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy in the Office of the Vice President.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 8, 2025, by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Presidency said Umunubo's disengagement takes immediate effect.

"Stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy, at home and abroad, as well as the general public are hereby notified that Fegho John Umunubo, who hitherto had served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), has been disengaged with immediate effect," the statement read.

The Presidency further cautioned that Umunubo no longer represents the administration in any capacity and warned the public against engaging with him under the guise of government business.

"Kindly note that he no longer represents this administration in any capacity. Henceforth, anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Tinubu's administration does so at his or her own risk," Oladunjoye said.

The statement urged all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy sector to take note of the development and conduct their dealings accordingly.

With this announcement, the Presidency has formally cut ties with Umunubo, stressing the need for vigilance among industry players and the public to avoid misrepresentation of the Tinubu administration.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Presidency, however, did not state any reason for the termination of the presidential aide's appointment.