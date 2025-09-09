Nigeria Tightens Security Grip As Agencies Record Major Breakthroughs in August

... Army executes 261 operations, police arrest 1,950 criminals- NOA

The National Orientation Agency, NOA, has revealed that Nigeria's security and regulatory agencies conducted major nationwide operations in August, resulting in hundreds of arrests, large-scale drug seizures, asset recoveries, and multiple convictions.

The Director-General of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed the figures at the monthly joint security briefing in Abuja on Monday, describing the results as "evidence of stronger inter-agency coordination and intelligence-led actions."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him, the Nigerian Army executed 261 operations nationwide, repelling attacks, dismantling insurgent cells, and rescuing abducted civilians.

He said: "In Zamfara, 30 terrorists were neutralised during air and ground strikes, while 76 militants, including women and children, surrendered to security forces. Troops also foiled an ISWAP ambush in Borno State, freeing stranded passengers.

"The Police reported 1,950 arrests linked to violent crimes, kidnapping, and banditry. A total of 141 kidnap victims were rescued, while the Force commissioned two new area commands and upgraded five stations in Benue to boost local security responses."

He said the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized over 66,000 kilogrammes of narcotics, describing the haul as one of the largest this year.

"The agency also deployed 48 new vehicles nationwide, a move aimed at strengthening field operations."

For the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC, he said the agency secured 588 convictions in August alone, recovering more than ₦21bn in assets from corruption cases.

He said the results underscored the government's anti-graft drive and ongoing reforms in the financial system.

Speaking further, Issa-Onilu said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) also reported the seizure of 17 containers filled with unsafe and falsified products, warning that unregulated goods posed severe risks to households.

Issa-Onilu stressed that intelligence-sharing and public cooperation were proving decisive in disrupting criminal networks.

He urged communities to report suspicious movements, especially along transit corridors, and to resist spreading unverified alerts that fuel panic.

"Every seized drug container is a community saved from harm. Every conviction is a signal that corruption will not be tolerated. And every victim rescued is a life put back on track," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The DG also said NOA has activated its offices across the 36 States and 774 local government areas to intensify grassroots engagement through town halls, rallies, and advocacy campaigns.

He said the agency's priority was to counter misinformation and keep citizens informed about security gains.

He acknowledged that challenges remain, including troop casualties, vandalism, and communal clashes in some states.

He, however, insisted that operational capacity has improved and that the state's response was becoming more pre-emptive.

"The message is clear: when intelligence meets joint action, kidnappers, gunrunners, and traffickers fail," Issa-Onilu said.