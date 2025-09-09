Ethiopia: Somalia's President Calls for Stronger African Climate Cooperation At Addis Ababa Summit

Addis Ababa — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday called for strengthened continental cooperation to tackle the escalating impacts of climate change during his address at the Second Africa Climate Summit held in Addis Ababa.

In his remarks, President Mohamud highlighted Somalia's growing vulnerability to climate shocks despite its negligible contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions. "Somalia bears little responsibility for causing climate change, yet we are among the countries most affected by its consequences," he said.

He pointed to the devastating 2021-2023 drought -- the worst in four decades -- which affected 7.8 million people, leading to mass displacement and economic hardship across the country.

The president outlined key national climate initiatives, including Somalia's submission of its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), the launch of the "Green Somalia Initiative" aiming to plant 10 million trees, and the establishment of a National Climate Fund to bolster environmental resilience.

Calling for collective action, Mohamud urged the international community and African nations to move from dialogue to decisive, unified measures. "We must advance joint efforts to confront the climate crisis, and this summit must deliver meaningful, continent-wide outcomes," he said.