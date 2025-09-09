Africa Urged to Lead Just Transition At Climate Summit

9 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

As the second Africa Climate Summit opens ActionAid has called on African leaders to seize the moment and chart a path away from fossil fuels and industrial agriculture warning against "false solutions" such as carbon offsets.

The organisation said the gathering is a critical chance to put the rights of frontline communities at the heart of climate policy, while safeguarding the voices of women, youth, indigenous peoples, workers and vulnerable groups.

Emmaqulate Kemunto, Africa Regional Campaigner at ActionAid International said Africa continues to feel the effects of climate change.

"Africa continues to bear the brunt of the climate crisis. The time has come to demand a just transition from fossil fuels and industrial agriculture. At this Summit, we need Africa's heads of state and policymakers to ensure that the deals and commitments made deliver a just transition for Africa by Africa.

"This means, for instance, committing only to climate financing mechanisms, partnerships and pathways that centre the needs and rights of the people of Africa and not of polluting countries and corporations," said Kemunto

The group argued that the climate emergency is also a debt and human rights crisis urging African governments to reject financial arrangements that worsen vulnerabilities.

Country Director of ActionAid Ethiopia, Nigus Simane said its high time the continent forge new pathways.

"The time has come for Africa to show leadership and forge a new pathway to address the climate crisis based on the principles of justice, inclusion and equity. The rights of people most affected by the climate crisis must be at the centre of conversations to move away from the systems and false solutions that have perpetuated climate injustice," Simane said

ActionAid set out four key demands ahead of the summit, climate finance for a just transition in Africa must be grant-based, not loans with governments pushing for fair tax measures, tackling illicit financial flows and cancelling unfair debt.

A just transition must be led by Africa, avoiding measures that widen inequality or prioritise profit over people, Greater public investment should go into agroecology and community-led climate solutions and said Governments must reject "false solutions" such as gene editing, geoengineering, and carbon offsets.

With African countries disproportionately affected by extreme weather, rising debt, and food insecurity, campaigners say the summit could be a turning point if leaders commit to people-centred climate justice.

