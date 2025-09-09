Senegal: Rwanda, Senegal Sign Bilateral Air Services Agreement

8 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Prince Ruzigana

Rwanda and Senegal on Monday, September 8 signed a bilateral air services agreement to enhance air connectivity between the two countries.

The agreement, according to the officials, is expected to boost economic cooperation, expand trade opportunities, and further strengthen existing ties between Rwanda and Senegal.

Speaking on behalf of the Rwandan government, Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore described the pact as "a major step in promoting cooperation and reinforcing the excellent relations between our two countries."

The ceremony brought together Minister Gasore and Senegalese Minister of Infrastructure, Land and Air Transport, Honorable Yankhoba Dième, who represented their respective nations during the official signing.

