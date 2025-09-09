Nigeria: Tinubu's Govt May Soon Turn to Opay for Loan - Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, a former senator, has taunted the government of President Bola Tinubu, saying it may soon turn to Fintech operating in Nigeria for loan.

The Tinubu administration has come under intense scrutiny over borrowing.

Recently, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the new wave of borrowing will drive Nigeria's public debt beyond N200 trillion before the end of the year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC accused President Tinubu of surpassing his predecessor by mortgaging the country's future in mountains of debts in the name of economic reform.

Speaking on ARISE Television, on Monday, Melaye accused the government of plunging Nigerians into massive hunger despite securing billions of dollars in loans.

"There is massive hunger in the land. Why is the president borrowing $1.7 billion from the World Bank? Why has the senate approved $21 billion so far with many others coming for consideration?"

"This government is one of the most reckless governments in the history of this country. The president who said he wanted to come and curb wastages bought a yacht.

"That yacht he bought has never been to the perimeters, the territorial areas of Nigeria--it's been between Monaco and Paris. And what do we need a yacht for in a time of austerity and pervasive hunger?

"He has borrowed like no other president in the history of the country. If you are making more money, then why are you borrowing? We will not be surprised if the president starts borrowing from Opay and Moniepoint very soon," he said.