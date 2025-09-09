Africa: All of Africa Today - September 9, 2025

Tunisia Denies Drone Attack on Greta Thunberg's Gaza Aid Boat



Tunisian authorities denied claims that a Gaza-bound aid vessel carrying activists, including Greta Thunberg, had been struck by a drone while anchored off Sidi Bou Said. The organisers of the flotilla, Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), said that the Portuguese-flagged vessel had been struck by a drone while anchored outside the port of Sidi Bou Said in Tunisia. They said that all six passengers and crew were safe. The GSF said their "Family boat" was struck in Tunisian waters, and fire had damaged the main deck. Tunisia's National Guard said that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla "have no basis in truth." He said that initial inspections suggested the explosion originated inside the vessel.

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Condemns Bomb Attack on Opposition Politician's Home

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) condemned a bomb attack on the home of opposition politician Job Sikhala, calling it a "barbaric act of violence" that endangered fundamental freedoms and the safety of his family. The incident occurred on 30 August while Sikhala was in South Africa launching his autobiography, leaving his children and relatives at risk. The Commission commended the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for its swift response to the scene but urged authorities to ensure a "timely, thorough and impartial" investigation. It further called for those responsible to be prosecuted and punished "in a deterrent manner" and urged security agencies to take steps to prevent future attacks against citizens.

ICC Opens Hearings Against Fugitive Ugandan Warlord Joseph Kony

The International Criminal Court (ICC) opened hearings against fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, nearly 20 years after issuing its first arrest warrant for him. Judges in The Hague is set to examine 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Kony, including murder, torture, rape, sexual slavery, and pillaging. This would be ICC's first-ever confirmation of charges hearing in absentia. Although a full trial cannot proceed without Kony's capture, prosecutors argued the hearings were vital to prepare for a future trial and to acknowledge victims' suffering. Kony, leader of the Lord's Resistance Army, waged a brutal insurgency that left an estimated 100,000 dead and abducted 60,000 children. Despite global manhunts and dwindling followers, he has evaded capture, but survivors said the hearings offered hope and recognition that justice was still possible.

Critics Warn Egypt's Great Transfiguration Project Endangers Mount Sinai

Over the years, visitors have traveled up Mount Sinai with a Bedouin guide to watch the sunrise over the pristine, rocky landscape. But now, Mount Sinai, a site held sacred by Jews, Christians, and Muslims, has become the center of controversy as Egypt's Great Transfiguration Project transforms the once-isolated desert area into a tourist destination. The UNESCO World Heritage site, which includes St. Catherine's Monastery and the Jebeleya Bedouin tribe, has faced eco-camps being demolished, graves being moved for car parks, and the construction of hotels, villas, and shopping areas advancing without local consent. Egypt has described the project as sustainable development meant to boost tourism. However, critics warn it endangers the monastery's heritage, the spiritual essence of the landscape, and the Bedouin way of life. An Egyptian court ruled that St. Catherine's is on state land, raising concerns about possible expropriation. In spite of UNESCO's calls for conservation, development has progressed, causing concerns that the sacred mountain and its traditions are being lost forever.

Rwanda Launches Africa's First Self-Flying Electric Air Taxi

Rwanda is positioning itself as a leader on the continent in drone technology, which is being used for various purposes, as international firms converge on the country to advance the industry. On September 4, it became the first African country to launch a self-flying electric air taxi during the 2025 Aviation Africa Summit & Exhibition in Kigali. It featured a demonstration of the two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft developed by a Chinese urban air mobility technology company. Another major player, the US-based Zipline, is expanding its services in Rwanda. Known globally for pioneering medical drone deliveries - particularly emergency blood supply to remote health centres in Rwanda to save lives - Zipline now plans to enter urban home delivery starting in 2026.