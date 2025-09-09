Nigerian Govt Begins Review of Technical College Trade Syllabuses

Mr Aminu noted that the review covers trade areas such as robotics, coding, machine learning, automotive mechatronics, smart agriculture, creative media production, and solar PV installation.

The federal government has commenced the review and validation of 26 trade syllabuses for technical colleges across the country.

This was announced on Monday in Abuja, during a workshop, organised by the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The workshop aims to ensure that technical and vocational education in Nigeria meets industry needs and adheres to international best practices.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Secretary of NABTEB, Mohammed Aminu, described the review as a transformative initiative that will reshape the landscape of technical education in Nigeria.

Mr Aminu noted that the review covers trade areas such as robotics, coding, machine learning, automotive mechatronics, smart agriculture, creative media production, and solar PV installation.

According to him, the inclusion of sustainable trades underscores Nigeria's commitment to green technology and energy security while also noting that the revised syllabus would ensure that graduates acquire skills relevant to the modern economy.

"This initiative responds directly to the 21st century challenges, ensuring our graduates possess skills that are immediately applicable to today's dynamic labour markets," he said.

The NABTEB boss also stressed the need for industry partnerships to provide students with internships and mentorships, and workplace learning.

"Together, we have the opportunity to create technical education programmes serving as a continental model while producing graduates who will drive Nigeria's economic transformation," he added.

He also commended the collaboration between NABTEB and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), describing it as a model for inter-agency partnership in advancing technical and vocational education.

He assured that NABTEB would provide educator training, develop assessment tools, and maintain strict quality assurance during implementation.

NBTE restates 'Skills, not degrees' agenda

Speaking, the Executive Secretary, NBTE, Idris Bugaje, a professor, said the review aligns with the board's current slogan: skills, not degrees.

Mr Bugaje, represented by Executive Education Officer in NBTE, Hajara AbdulKadir, said that the reviewed syllabus must be effectively implemented across technical colleges to build a stronger foundation for vocational education.

He described the review as a vital step in achieving the vision of empowering Nigerian youths with the skills needed to thrive in the changing economy.

"The review of this curriculum is a vital step in achieving this mission and ensuring that our graduates are equipped with the most current skills as required by our evolving economy," he said.

He urged participants to commit fully to producing a document that will not only meet industry needs but also be effectively implemented across all technical colleges.

Principals pledge support

Frank Omale, on behalf of principals of Federal Technical Colleges (FTC), said the review is critical in aligning the technical education curriculum with the evolving needs of industry, the labour market and the aspirations of the nation.

Mr Omale pledged the principals' collective support to the new syllabuses, assuring that they would continue to mentor students to acquire relevant and globally competitive skills while remaining patriotic, disciplined and resourceful citizens.

Curriculum review

This latest validation of 26 trade syllabuses builds on a similar exercise when the federal government carried out the first review of technical college curricula in 14 years.

That 2024 exercise introduced 14 new subjects such as motor vehicle repair, welding, electrical installation, renewable energy, cosmetology, and fashion design.

The reforms are part of Nigeria's broader push to reposition technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as a tool for tackling youth unemployment and driving industrial growth.

Alongside curriculum reviews, the federal government has in recent months upgraded dozens of technical colleges, introduced stipends for students, and pledged to digitalise technical exams by 2027.

Meanwhile, the government recently introduced trade subjects in the Nigerian secondary education curriculum following a recent review.