Nigeria: Nursing Council Ends Policy Dismissing Students After Repeated Exam Failures

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has abolished its long-standing policy of dismissing students who fail the council's professional examinations after three attempts.

The council announced the policy change in a circular dated 1 September, and signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Ndagi Alhassan.

It said candidates who fail a section of the examination will now be allowed to retake that part until they achieve a pass mark, provided they maintain at least 80 per cent attendance in lectures and clinical postings.

According to the circular, titled "Nursing education reform: Elimination of students after three professional examination attempts," the change is aimed at creating a more inclusive and supportive academic environment in line with global best practice.

"Based on the foregoing, this policy of eliminating a candidate from training after three unsuccessful attempts at the Council's professional examinations is hereby abolished effective from September 2025," the statement read.

The council stressed that institutions must ensure students remain in school and comply with attendance requirements before they are eligible for a re-sit.

It also stated that each failed re-sit attempt will be counted against the institution.

Reforms to support students

The NMCN explained that its mission to "promote and maintain excellence in nursing and midwifery education and practice" calls for reforms that are student-centred, flexible, and committed to lifelong learning.

"The existing policy on eliminating candidates from training after three failed attempts at the Council's professional examinations has become a concern. It is imperative to move from a policy of mere elimination to a more student-centred approach that promotes student achievement and success while controlling quackery," the circular noted.

The council also appealed to proprietors and heads of nursing training institutions to implement strategies that would help students succeed, particularly those needing more time and support to improve their knowledge.

The circular was addressed to Commissioners and Secretaries of Health Services, Nigerian universities offering Bachelor of Nursing Science degree programmes, Chief Medical Directors, Medical Directors, and other key stakeholders in nursing education.

The NMCN urged all institutions to bring the reforms to the attention of staff and students, noting that they align with its "commitment to academic excellence and global best practice."