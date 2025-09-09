Ghana/Mali: World Cup Qualifiers - Ghana Beats Mali to Boost Qualification Hopes

8 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Black Stars on Monday evening secured a vital 1-0 win over Mali in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a result that strengthens their chances of booking a ticket to the 2026 tournament.

The Match

The only goal of the game came in the 52nd minute when Alexander Djiku powered home a header to put Ghana ahead at the charged Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana dominated possession and created more chances, with Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus troubling the Malian defense.

Coach Otto Addo's side managed the game well, with substitutes, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Iñaki Williams and Joseph Paintsil helping to protect the narrow lead.

Mali pushed for an equalizer but Ghana's defense held firm until the final whistle.

What the win means

The victory takes Ghana to the top of their qualifying group, giving them a strong advantage in the race to secure a direct World Cup spot.

It also boosts team confidence as the Black Stars aim to make their fifth appearance at the global showpiece.

Games Remaining and Qualification Path

Ghana now has two games left in the qualifiers. To qualify directly, they must finish first in their group.

If they end up second, they will have to compete in the CAF play-offs to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

About the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The next FIFA World Cup will kick off on June 11, 2026, and run until July 19, 2026. For the first time in history, the tournament will feature 48 teams, an expansion from the usual 32.

It will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with matches spread across 16 cities.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

