Ghana/Libya: Libya and Ghana Claim Crucial Wins in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

8 September 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Libya and Ghana both secured important victories in their respective FIFA World Cup 2026™️ qualifying campaigns on Monday evening, with results that could prove pivotal in the race for group supremacy and a place at the 2026 global showpiece.

In Benghazi, Libya produced a dominant first-half display to see off Eswatini 2-0 to move further up Group D. The Mediterranean Knights struck early when Mohamed A. S. Eisa opened the scoring in the eighth minute. The hosts doubled their advantage just 11 minutes later as Faraj El Maremi converted from close range following a clever assist by Salama.

Eswatini attempted to respond after the interval, making several substitutions to freshen their attack, but Libya's defence remained disciplined and secured the clean sheet. The result lifts Libya into third place in Group D, reviving their hopes of staying in contention for qualification.

Meanwhile in Kumasi, Ghana edged a tense 1-0 battle against Mali in Group I.

After a goalless first half, the breakthrough arrived four minutes into the second period when Alexander Djiku headed home from a corner by captain Jordan Ayew which should have been handled by the keeper but a lapse in concentration saw Djiku finding the back of the net from the last pole.

Mali made a series of attacking changes in search of an equaliser, introducing fresh legs but they were repeatedly thwarted by a disciplined Black Stars backline protected by the ever-green Thomas Partey.

The victory, sealed in front of an ecstatic home crowd, allows Ghana to extend their lead at the top of Group I, putting them firmly in control of their qualification path.

With Libya climbing in Group D and Ghana tightening their grip on Group I, both nations will look to build on these hard-fought wins as the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues.

The African qualifiers continue on Tuesday evening, with more fixtures set to take place as the race to the Americas continues.

