Ghana/Algeria: Uganda Keep Pace As Algeria Stall and Madagascar Climb Level With Ghana

8 September 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Matchday eight of Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers served up drama across the continent as Uganda kept their Group G push alive, Algeria were held by Guinea, Malawi staged a spirited comeback against Liberia, Madagascar overpowered Chad, and Guinea-Bissau revived their hopes against Djibouti.

Uganda 2-0 Somalia

Scorers: Allan Okello (6 pen), Jude Ssemugabi (39)

Uganda responded to Mozambique's earlier win by taking care of business in Kira Town.

Allan Okello put the Cranes in front from the spot on six minutes and Jude Ssemugabi doubled the lead before the interval.

The result moves Uganda level with Mozambique in second place in Group G, behind leaders Algeria, whom they face in a pivotal October fixture.

Guinea 0-0 Algeria

Algeria's usually reliable attack misfired in Casablanca as the Fennecs failed to score in a World Cup qualifier for the first time in 37 matches.

Guinea goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz impressed, while Mohamed Amoura spurned Algeria's best opening.

Djamel Belmadi's side remain top on 19 points but must wait until October to rubber-stamp qualification.

Malawi 2-2 Liberia

Scorers: Gabadinho Mhango (72), Chawanangwa Kawonga (80) for Malawi; Ayouba Kosiah (4, 61) for Liberia

Ayouba Kosiah's brace -- including a bicycle kick inside four minutes -- appeared to have put Liberia on course for a precious away victory in Lilongwe.

But Malawi rallied late, Gabadinho Mhango halving the deficit before Chawanangwa Kawonga levelled eight minutes later to secure a point for the Flames after an end-to-end contest.

Madagascar 3-1 Chad

Scorers: Warren Caddy (51), Rayan Raveloson (68), Hakim Abdallah (90+3) for Madagascar; Yves Allarabaye (24) for Chad

Chad led through Yves Allarabaye's breakaway goal, but the Barea roared back after half-time.

Warren Caddy's volley restored parity, Rayan Raveloson's header turned the match, and Hakim Abdallah sealed it deep into stoppage time.

The victory lifts Madagascar alongside Ghana at the top of their section with three games to play.

Guinea-Bissau 2-0 Djibouti

Scorers: Iano Simão (54), Fali Candé (82)

Guinea-Bissau made their pressure tell after the interval in Bissau.

Iano Simão's thumping strike broke Djibouti's resistance and Fali Candé's late header wrapped up a deserved win.

The Djurtus close to within four points of Burkina Faso, who face leaders Egypt on Tuesday in a meeting that could reshape Group A's chase.

