Nigeria: Govt Begins Distribution of N2.9bn Free Maternal, Neonatal Health Commodities

The federal government has begun distributing free Maternal and Neonatal Health (MNH) commodities worth N2.9 billion nationwide, aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Abuja on Monday, Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said the interventions target preventable deaths.

Mr Aina stressed that the initiative forms part of government's commitment to improving access to quality healthcare for women and children, and reducing maternal mortality nationwide.

He explained that the commodities are designed to deliver high-impact interventions across Primary Health Care facilities in selected states, starting with 10 states facing the highest mortality burden.

"The initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda of safeguarding the lives of women and children," he said.

He said the intervention aims to bridge critical healthcare gaps, adding that states are encouraged to sustain and expand the initiative in their operational frameworks.

Mr Aina explained that the programme initially targets 80 Local Government Areas with the highest maternal health risks, while commodities will be provided to mothers and children free of charge.

According to him, distribution is zonal, with 60 per cent allocated to the Northwest, 34 per cent to the North-east, while North Central and South-east share the remainder.

He added that the intervention includes strengthening PHC facilities, upgrading infrastructure, and training health workers alongside commodity distribution.

The National Coordinator of the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiatives (MAMII), Dayo Adeyanju, said the intervention would bolster PHC service delivery and reduce preventable deaths.

Mr Adeyanju emphasised that the campaign highlights the importance of MNH, fostering collaboration between national, state, and local health authorities, alongside support from development partners.

He applauded the FG's interventions in maternal and child health, urging state governments to commit resources and integrate MNH programmes into their annual operational plans for sustainability.

"Too many women die needlessly from preventable causes. Even one avoidable death is too many," Mr Adeyanju said.

He said the distribution officially marks government's renewed commitment to drastically cut maternal and neonatal mortality across Nigeria.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) representative, Mary Brantwo, reaffirmed the agency's support for Nigeria's healthcare delivery, stressing that maternal health data will now be tracked annually to measure progress.

Representatives of UNICEF, UNFPA, and the Gates Foundation also pledged continued support, commending government's efforts towards improving maternal health nationwide.

The distributed items include delivery packs, antenatal drugs, supplements, insecticide-treated mosquito nets, family planning materials, and essential medicines for maternal and neonatal care.

