Nigeria: You Can't Resume in Senate Now, NASS Tells Suspended Kogi Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

The National Assembly Management has formally declined Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's request to resume legislative duties after serving her six-month suspension over alleged misconduct.

The National Assembly bureaucracy stated that Akpoti-Uduaghan's six-month suspension remained in force, pending the outcome of the matter currently before the Court of Appeal.

LEADERSHIP reports that following the adjudication of the case by the Federal High Court in Abuja in favour of the Senate, dissatisfied Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan approached the appellate court for remedy.

In a letter signed by the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (Ag. CNA), Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, addressed to the embattled lawmaker and dated September 4, 2025, sighted by our Correspondent, the Parliament acknowledged Akpoti-Uduaghan's notification of her intended return to the Senate on September 4--the date she claimed marked the end of her six-month-long suspension. However, the National Assembly clarified that her suspension took effect from March 6, 2025, and emphasised that the matter was still subjudice, hence she cannot resume legislative duties.

The National Assembly insisted that no administrative action can be taken until the Court of Appeal finally deliver a verdict on the matter.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, was suspended in March 2025 by the Senate resolution over alleged misconduct following a spat with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangement during plenary in the Red Chamber.

The letter stated that the Senate would only review her suspension after the court's final pronouncement.

"The matter, therefore, remains subjudice, and until the judicial process is concluded and the Senate formally reviews the suspension in the light of the court's pronouncement, no administrative action can be taken by this office to facilitate your resumption," the letter by the Ag. CNA to Akpoti-Uduaghan read.

He added that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan "will be duly notified of the Senate's decision on the matter as soon as it is resolved."