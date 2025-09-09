Nigeria: Tinubu Sacks Presidential Aide

8 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The presidency cautioned stakeholders and members of the public against engaging with Mr Umunubo in the name of the presidency.

President Bola Tinubu has terminated the appointment of Fegho John Umunubo as his Special Assistant on Digital and Creative Economy in the Office of the Vice President.

The announcement was made public in a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House.

According to the statement, Mr Umunubo's disengagement takes immediate effect.

The presidency also warned stakeholders and the general public that he no longer represents the administration in any capacity.

"Henceforth, anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Tinubu's administration does so at his or her own risk," the statement said.

Mr Umunubo was appointed to the role in 2023 to support the Tinubu administration's efforts in expanding Nigeria's digital and creative economy sectors.

No reasons were given for the dismissal but the presidency cautioned stakeholders and members of the public against engaging with Mr Umunubo in the name of the presidency.

