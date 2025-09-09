Nigeria: Six-Year-Old Kwara Scrabble Prodigy Wins Gold At National Youth Games

Master Yusuf, who is a primary one pupil of Bethel Primary School, Offa, is the youngest athlete at this year's competition

A six-year-old scrabble prodigy, Abdulsalam Yusuf, has won a gold medal for Kwara State at the ongoing 9th edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, Delta State.

Master Yusuf, who is a primary one pupil of Bethel Primary School, Offa, is the youngest athlete at this year's competition.

Despite competing against much older opponents, he demonstrated remarkable skill to secure the top prize for his state.

Known for his strategic thinking and impressive vocabulary, the young athlete attributed his success to his passion for the game, rigorous training, and support from his parents, his coach, Bolakale Mogaji, and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

His victory has drawn attention across the Scrabble community, with many describing his performance as extraordinary for his age.

Master Yusuf's feat has also been seen as a boost for Kwara's growing reputation in youth sports and education development, following years of investment by the state government.