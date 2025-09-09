Nigeria: 'Why I Haven't Married Peller' - Jarvis

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Peller proposed to Jarvis in December 2024.

TikToker Amadou "Jarvis" Aminata has explained why she and fellow content creator Habeeb "Peller" Hamzat have not yet married despite being engaged.

In July, she confirmed their engagement during an interview on Channels Television, where she expressed optimism about marrying the 20-year-old.

She noted that she had come to better understand her partner over time.

However, in a viral video from one of their TikTok live sessions, Jarvis disclosed that the delay in their wedding was due to Peller.

The 23-year-old said: "I'm old enough to get married but his (Peller's) age is slowing me down. If he were older than me by now, we'd have married. One day, Peller could change his mind and say I'm too old for him and it's true.

"I don't want to pressure him to get married at this age. No, that would mean I have evil plans for him. I want him to learn and see what life actually is."

Additionally, Jarvis disclosed that she planned to marry in three years but voiced concerns about Peller's income.

"I'm still young and have a lot to achieve for myself, don't cage me with marriage. Peller's life wasn't stable; he didn't have a stable source of income. Peller's income kept coming and going," she said.

In response, Peller insisted that his age did not stop him from marrying Jarvis.

Peller admitted that he feared her (Jarvis) parents might one day come to Lagos and take her away.

"It's a lie, Amaka daddy can wake up one day and say to Jarvis' mother, 'I want to take Jarvis away from Lagos. They can take her at any time'. She's not safe. She (Jarvis) likes me so much, but she's acting as if she's up to 30 years old", Peller noted.

Peller and Jarvis earlier made headlines after a viral video showed Peller pushing Jarvis after singer Seyi Vibes' show in Lagos State.

Reacting to the clip, Jarvis clarified that Peller neither abused nor maltreated her, stressing that if he had, their relationship would have ended long ago.

She encouraged anyone experiencing abuse to walk away and added that she was still learning to adapt as a woman.

Peller also defended himself, insisting the circulating video failed to show the full context of the incident.

He explained that the push captured on camera was not an act of violence but, in his view, normal play between them.

According to him, he was merely trying to shield Jarvis from some area boys who had approached them demanding money.