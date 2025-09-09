Nigeria: Ebonyi Man Gets N10m From Gov Nwifuru After Trekking From Lagos to Abakaliki

The 37-year-old businessman undertook the journey on 22 August.

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, has rewarded Jeremiah Obaji with N10 million for trekking 633 km from Lagos to Abakaliki.

The 37-year-old businessman undertook the journey on 22 August, to show solidarity with Governor Nwifuru's peace initiatives in the Effium/Ezza-Effium community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, which was affected by violent conflicts since January 2021.

Mr Obaji arrived in Abakaliki on Sunday morning, greeted by hundreds of supporters before meeting the governor.

He trekked for 17 days during the day while resting at night in any nearby village. Mr Obaji left Lagos with only two T-shirts and a pair of shoes.

He was received on behalf of the governor by the Chief of Staff Emmanuel Echiegu. Governor Nwifuru commended Mr Obaji's courage and determination and presented him with the N10 million cash gift.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Obaji said his trek was motivated by the governor's role in ending communal clashes that claimed hundreds of lives and displaced many families.

"My community was in a serious crisis. Many lives were lost, and properties were destroyed. I trekked to Abakaliki to thank Governor Nwifuru for restoring peace," he said.

Mr Obaji's media aide, Wisdom Nwedene, praised the governor for restoring stability.

"The large turnout welcoming Jeremiah Obaji demonstrates how much Ebonyians value peace and the governor's leadership," he said, thanking supporters who assisted during the trek.

"To all Ebonyians who supported Jeremiah Obaji Nworu, your solidarity and love show the value of peace in our communities," Mr Nwedene added.

Background

The Effium/Ezza-Effium crisis began on 22 January 2021 after a clash between two local political leaders, Clement Odah, then council chairman from Effium, and Chinedu Awo, an Ezza member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, over market and motor-park revenue control.

What started as a leadership tussle quickly escalated into a full-blown communal war. The two clans, who had lived peacefully for decades, intermarried and shared cultural ties, suddenly turned against each other.

The violence spiralled into killings, arson, and mass displacement. By mid-2021, hundreds had been killed, thousands displaced, and villages destroyed.

Today, Effium remains largely deserted, as many inhabitants fled to other parts of Ebonyi, the South-East, and beyond. Despite government and civic interventions, peace efforts have struggled to hold. Analysts note that what began as a transport union rivalry has since evolved into a deeper battle over land, politics, and local revenue.

State government's actions

In May, Governor Nwifuru signed a peace accord into law, commenced land demarcation, and approved the creation of five autonomous communities, three for Effium indigenes and two for their Ezza counterparts.

"We have been able to champion peace with dignity and respect for humanity. Some people are benefiting from this crisis, but this government will not allow them to sabotage peace," the governor said while signing the law at the Government House, Abakaliki.

However, the Effium community has rejected parts of the decision, especially the ceding of land and creation of autonomous communities. Its leaders have vowed to challenge the move in court, accusing the governor of favouring the Ezza people.