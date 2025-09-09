Nigeria: Alleged Plot - Why We'll Continue to Defend Speaker Tajudeen's Mandate - Reps Deputy Spokesperson

"The speaker is not a sectional leader. He is not someone who wants to run the House as a clique. From the very first day, he made it clear that he is here to serve all members and Nigerians. This is why you see overwhelming support across party lines for him."

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has assured that members of the 10th Assembly will continue to stand firmly behind the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, in defence of his mandate.

He said the speaker has distinguished himself as a unifying figure whose inclusive leadership style has given every lawmaker a sense of belonging and respect.

Mr Agbese stated this while speaking with journalists on Monday.

Background

There were media reports of discontent among some members of the House recently.

According to the report, the grievances centred on two main issues: delayed payments to contractors handling constituency projects, a development that has put lawmakers under pressure from their constituents; and allegations that several members were excluded from the recruitment of 785 new staff into the National Assembly without their knowledge.

These concerns, which reportedly featured in private chats among lawmakers, had been interpreted by a section of the media as signs of a possible plot to move against the Speaker.

However, the House leadership swiftly dismissed such claims.

The Spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, described the reports of a looming showdown as "misleading and sensational," stressing that casual WhatsApp discussions among members do not equate to official caucus resolutions.

He clarified that the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), not the Speaker or the House leadership, conducted the recruitment exercise.

To address the concerns, Mr Rotimi noted, the leadership had already set up a committee to review the matter.

The controversy over delayed payments was further fuelled by a staged protest last week by indigenous contractors at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Abuja.

The contractors demanded the settlement of outstanding obligations for capital projects executed in 2024, which they estimated at ₦4 trillion. In response, the House of Representatives swiftly intervened.

Acting under the directive of Mr Tajudeen, the leadership engaged relevant government agencies and promised to fast-track the process of verification and settlement.

According to the House, payments to contractors were expected to begin on Monday.

Leader for all

Mr Agbese described Mr Tajudeen as "a leader for all," stressing that since assuming office, the speaker has carried along all lawmakers in decision-making and legislative engagements.

"The speaker is not a sectional leader. He is not someone who wants to run the House as a clique. From the very first day, he made it clear that he is here to serve all members and Nigerians. This is why you see overwhelming support across party lines for him," Mr Agbese stated.

According to him, Mr Tajudeen's leadership in the last two years has fostered harmony and reduced friction within the chamber, as lawmakers feel respected and valued.

He noted that, unlike in some past assemblies where divisions, exclusions, and distrust created cracks within the legislature, the 10th House of Representatives under Mr Abbas has remained largely united.

He attributed this stability to the speaker's deliberate efforts to include everyone, regardless of their political affiliation, rank, or caucus.

"One thing, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, has done differently is to treat everyone with respect, whether you are a first-time member or a ranking lawmaker, from the majority or minority caucus. He engages with us, he listens, and he acts. That is the kind of leadership that builds trust," he noted.

The lawmaker maintained that this inclusive approach has strengthened unity in the House and inspired members to rally behind the speaker against any attempt to undermine his leadership.

"We have witnessed in past assemblies how exclusion and divisions weakened the legislature. Today, the House stands united behind the speaker because we know he is sincere, transparent, and committed to the collective good of the 10th Assembly and the Nigerian people," Mr Agbese said.

He explained that the sense of inclusiveness fostered by the speaker has not only built harmony among members but has also enhanced the quality of the legislature's output.

According to him, the House is now more focused, coordinated, and productive, as reflected in the robust debates, diverse perspectives, and the increasing number of motions and bills being processed.

"What the speaker is doing is giving every member a voice. That is why we now have robust debates, diverse perspectives, and a stronger legislature. We will continue to defend his mandate because it is not just about him, but about protecting the institution and serving the Nigerian people," he concluded.

Mr Tajudeen, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), assumed office as speaker on 13 June 2023. He represents the Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria.

He was a lecturer before his election to the House in 2011.

Since he emerged as speaker, the 360-member lower chamber has been stable.