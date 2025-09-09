Ghana: President Mahama Engages Media Tomorrow

President John Dramani Mahama will tomorrow Wednesday, September 10, 2025, host a Presidential Media Encounter.

Scheduled to take place at the seat of government, the Presidency, the event will be the first since President Mahama returned to office after emerging victorious at the 2024 polls.

"The encounter will provide a unique platform for President Mahama to engage the Ghanaian people, through the media, on pressing national issues, his Resetting Ghana Agenda, policies and ongoing projects," the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said in a statement.

Mr Ofosu, MP, Abura Asebu Kwamankese added that the encounter would also offer an opportunity for journalists to pose questions directly to the President on a wide range of subjects affecting the nation.

Participation, the statement said, would be strictly by accreditation

