Nigeria: FCT Resident Doctors Begin Seven-Day Warning Strike

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCT) has embarked on a seven-day warning strike.

The development was announced on Monday, in a communiqué signed by the President, George Ebong, alongside other members of the executive.

The strike, which commenced on 8 September, is expected to run until Sunday, 15 September.

The doctors had, in January, embarked on a three-day warning strike to drive home their demands.

The communique read: "Arising from this meeting, after rigorous deliberation, and taking into consideration the fact that management is unwilling to acknowledge the emergency in the FCT health sector, Congress unanimously resolved as follows:

"To embark on a one-week warning strike starting from 8:00 am, Monday, 8 September to 8:00 am, Monday, 15 September 2025."

It indicates that at the end of this warning strike, Congress shall reconvene to reassess the commitments and progress made by FCTA.

Grievances

Mr Ebong said the latest action followed resolutions at an emergency meeting held on Friday.

He explained that despite several rounds of dialogue, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has failed to address long-standing concerns affecting doctors in its employ.

Among the issues highlighted were a lack of manpower, poor welfare, unpaid salaries, unexplained deductions, and the psychological toll of long working hours.

He noted that no new employment had taken place in FCT hospitals since 2011, forcing resident doctors to cover multiple departments.

"The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has been notified severally of the issues affecting doctors but has allegedly turned a blind eye," he said.

He added that the pressure of excessive workload had already led to fatalities, recalling the recent death of a doctor in Port Harcourt.

The association also pointed to unsafe conditions in hospitals, citing the case of a nurse who died from a snake bite at Abaji General Hospital.

Call for action

Mr Ebong urged the administration to declare a state of emergency across the 14 district and general hospitals in the territory.

"The strike will be uninterrupted. If after seven days the issues raised are not resolved, the doctors will embark on an indefinite strike," he warned.

He stressed that decision-making must include frontline health professionals.

Wider concerns

The warning strike comes at a time of growing discontent within Nigeria's health sector.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had also issued a nationwide ultimatum over similar demands.

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, the Minister of State for Health, Isaq Salako, expressed optimism that ongoing talks with NARD could prevent a wider strike.

"The National Association of Resident Doctors has issued an ultimatum, but I believe with the level of conversation ongoing, we are making progress," he said.