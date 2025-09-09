Liberia: UNDP, PBF Empower Citizen-Led Governance in Liberia

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (PBF), is advancing citizen-led accountability and inclusive governance across Liberia through a transformative initiative aimed at strengthening local development.

Under the project "Empowering Citizens and Communities to Foster Social Accountability and Transparency in Governance and Public Service Delivery," 75 Social Accountability Monitors have been trained and deployed across all 15 counties.

These monitors, organized under Naymote's County Accountability and Advocacy Teams (CAATs), are actively tracking development projects, monitoring public service delivery, and engaging communities in governance processes.

Progress and Impact

Between June and August 2025, CAATs monitored 375 development projects nationwide. Of these, 80% (300 projects) are ongoing, reflecting significant government efforts in infrastructure and social services.

CAATs directly engaged 2,166 citizens through public forums and stakeholder meetings, including 125 county authorities. Their work has been widely recognized for promoting transparency and citizen participation.

"We are aware of Naymote's work and the level of transparency and independence in their reports about government commitments," said Momoh S. Kamara, County Education Officer in Lofa. "We want the CAAT to monitor projects under the Ministry of Education so our people can learn about what we are doing and hold us accountable."

A. Calvin Tubah, District Agriculture Officer, added, "The Ministry of Agriculture is doing a lot of projects across the county, and none has been tracked by the CAAT team. We are appealing to CAAT to monitor our projects and report so citizens can understand our impact. Their reports will add value to our work."

Challenges Identified

Despite the progress, CAATs have reported several challenges:

Project Delays and Weak Contractor Performance

Limited Access to Project Documentation, especially Bills of Quantities (BOQs)

Low Citizen Engagement in project selection and prioritization

In Maryland County, the Pomuken Public School operates with only one volunteer teacher and lacks basic infrastructure--no blackboards, benches, textbooks, latrines, or safe drinking water--for its 40 students.

"We've been forgotten for too long," said Sarah Wesseh, a resident of Karluway District. "Politicians come here during elections and make promises, but nothing changes. Our children deserve better schools, roads, and healthcare."

On August 15, 2025, community members in Karluway detailed the long-standing absence of meaningful development despite repeated promises from elected officials. Roads remain in poor condition, and unsafe bridges have reportedly led to fatalities.

In Gbarpolu and Bong Counties, magisterial courts are in despair, and in Lofa County, parts of the Voinjama Multilateral High School are in deplorable condition.

Growing Recognition and Community Engagement

CAAT's work continues to gain national recognition through radio talk shows, community meetings, and public forums. Citizens are increasingly discussing county development projects and tracking public funds--an encouraging shift attributed to CAAT's awareness efforts.

"Before CAAT, we didn't know how county funds were used," said James Kollie, a youth leader in Bong County. "Now we attend forums, ask questions, and follow the projects. It's empowering."

Using ComCare, a digital tool for real-time monitoring, CAATs collect gender-responsive data on public expenditure and delivery service. Their findings are regularly shared with county administrations and county councils, accompanied by actionable recommendations.

About the Project

This initiative is funded by the UN Peacebuilding Fund and facilitated by UNDP Liberia in partnership with Naymote Partners for Democratic Development. It marks a significant milestone in community-driven governance and reflects Liberia's commitment to inclusive, transparent, and accountable development.