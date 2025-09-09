Nigeria: ADC Working to Defend Nigerians From Tinubu's Anti-Democratic Forces - Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition will remain steadfast in defending Nigerians against what he described as "anti-democratic forces" under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku stated this on Monday in an X post after meeting with Senator Aminu Tambuwal, representing Sokoto South, and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

"We will be unrelenting in defending the rights of every Nigerian being harassed by anti-democratic forces of the Tinubu-led APC administration," Atiku wrote.

"The coalition that we are pushing is aimed at rescuing our democracy from the stranglehold of this emerging dictatorship. We shall be deliberate in joining hands in saving our democracy."

Earlier in September, the former Vice President accused the Tinubu administration of using repressive tactics to stifle dissent.

He alleged a "calculated assault" on opposition leaders, citing the police invitation of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and what he called attacks on other opposition figures as part of a broader move to weaken political rivals.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media, AbdurRashid Shehu Sharada, Atiku maintained that such actions were part of an orchestrated attempt to erode democratic freedoms and discourage credible opposition before the next general election.

He added that the disruption of an ADC meeting in Kaduna, which El-Rufai attended, was particularly worrisome since no arrests were made. Instead, he said, the police chose to invite El-Rufai and other opposition leaders for questioning.

