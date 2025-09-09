Nigeria: WFP Welcomes Donor Contributions to Save Lives in Northeast Nigeria

Abuja — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes recent contributions from donors since warning that operations would be forced to shut down in July. This includes new funding from the United States of America to support emergency food and nutrition assistance for communities affected by conflict in Northeast Nigeria. The conflict has pushed more than 5 million people into acute hunger, and more than 2.5 million children are malnourished. This funding will keep 187 nutrition clinics open across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, ensuring continued treatment for more than 300,000 malnourished children and mothers, a service that was at risk of shutting down.

"These contributions come at a pivotal moment for Nigeria and the wider region," said David Stevenson, WFP Country Director in Nigeria. "Escalating conflict is driving farmers from their fields, Over the past nine months, WFP and partners have recorded more than three attacks each day on communities across the northeast, with farmers among the hardest hit. This disruption to food production has left families with no means to feed themselves, while those left behind face hunger, displacement, and the risk of recruitment by armed groups."

As Africa's largest democracy, Nigeria plays a critical role in safeguarding regional stability and preventing the spread of insecurity across the Sahel. With this funding, WFP will continue to advance humanitarian solutions that drive peace and production, helping to restore Northern Nigeria's potential as the nation's breadbasket.

Support from the United States and other donors will enable WFP to sustain operations over the next three months, reaching 850,000 people in camps and host communities with food assistance. This however is a significant reduction from the 1.5 million people WFP assisted in July, reflecting continued funding shortfalls.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

WFP urgently calls on other donors, including the Nigerian Government and private sector, to help close the funding gap and co-invest in the region. Without additional contributions, operations will face further cuts, putting millions of people at risk of deepening hunger.

WFP thanks the following donors who have responded since July: United States of America, United Kingdom, EU-ECHO, France, African Development Bank, Saudi Arabia, UN CERF.