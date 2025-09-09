Liberia: Ex-Deputy Speaker Kofa, Co-Defendants Demand Independent Medical Exams Over Torture Allegations

Monrovia — Six defendants currently facing trial in one of Liberia's most politically charged arson cases have filed a formal Motion for Independent Medical Examination before the First Judicial Circuit Court, Criminal Assizes "A", citing allegations of severe torture at the hands of state security officers and expressing mistrust in the government-owned John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

The defendants, Christian Kofa, John Nyanti, Eric Susay, Thomas Isaac, Thomas Etheridge, and Stephen Broh are jointly charged with multiple capital and felony offenses including arson, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and intent to commit murder, stemming from the Capitol Building fire incident earlier this year.

In a motion submitted on Monday, September 8,2025, the defense team argued that the accused were subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment during interrogation by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Liberia National Police (LNP).

According to the motion, the defendants are currently suffering from urinary complications, blurred vision and bruises allegedly resulting from waterboarding, physical beatings, and exposure to intense lighting, conditions they believe require immediate and impartial medical evaluation.

"These symptoms are not coincidental. They are consistent with the injuries caused by the physical and psychological torture these young men endured while in state custody," stated Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson, one of the lead defense attorneys, following a recent argument into motion to suppress evidence filed by the Prosecution.

The motion emphasized that the JFK Medical Center, being a government-owned and operated facility, lacks the independence and neutrality required to conduct an objective medical assessment in a case being prosecuted by the same government.

This is not the first time Cllr. Johnson has raised alarm over the use of JFK Medical Center in sensitive criminal matters.

In a series of recent public statements and court submissions, Cllr. Johnson consistently argued that JFK Medical Center's ties with the Ministry of Justice create a conflict of interest, particularly since the facility has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide medical services to pretrial detainees under the jurisdiction of the Ministry.

"You cannot expect fairness when the same government prosecuting our clients controls the hospital responsible for their medical evaluations. That is not justice. That is circular control," Cllr. Johnson told reporters outside the Temple of Justice.

Legal analysts have echoed the defense's concerns, noting that public trust in medical evidence is a cornerstone of fair trial standards, especially in cases where allegations of torture or abuse are central to the defense's claims.

Human Rights Implications

Human rights observers have also taken an interest in the case. Several local civil society groups are calling for an independent investigation into the torture allegations and the broader use of state-controlled medical institutions in criminal proceedings.

In the motion, the defense team made an appeal to Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, who is presiding over the matter, urges him to consider the deteriorating health conditions of the accused as grounds for both independent medical examination and possible reevaluation of their pretrial detention status.

The motion concludes with a request for the court to grant permission for the defendants to be examined by an independent team of licensed medical professionals, unaffiliated with the Government of Liberia (GoL), as a matter of legal necessity and humanitarian concern.

As the legal battle continues, the case is drawing intense public attention and raising larger questions about government transparency, detainee rights, and the impartiality of public institutions in high-stakes criminal proceedings.

Judge Willie is expected to rule on the motion in the coming days, a decision that could have implications not only for the fate of the six defendants, but also for how future allegations of abuse in custody are handled by Liberian courts.