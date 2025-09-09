Liberia: Harper Demonstration School Renovation Finally Halted, Bedell's Foundation Retrieves Construction Materials

Maryland County — A long-awaited renovation project at Harper Demonstration School has finally been halted after weeks of administrative back-and-forth, leaving over 1,000 students to continue learning in deteriorating classrooms.

The Dorbor Bedell Foundation, which had committed more than US$41,000 to rehabilitate the school, has confirmed the withdrawal of all construction materials from the campus.

The halting of the renovation was publicly announced during a press conference held on Friday, September 5, 2025, where the Foundation's Coordinator, Sarwolodi Doe, read a strongly worded press statement accusing county authorities of blocking a much-needed educational intervention.

"We have retrieved all our materials and suspended our efforts, not because we lack the will, but because we were deliberately frustrated," Doe stated.

"It's the students who lose. We came to help, not to fight," Dore said.

The conflict began when Maryland County Superintendent, Henry B. Cole, posted on Facebook on August 18, 2025, declaring the renovation project "unauthorized" and ordered all construction to stop immediately. He claimed that the county administration was not formally informed about the initiative and warned that anyone continuing without approval would be held accountable.

At that point, the Dorbor Bedell Foundation had already begun mobilization, with materials on-site and construction teams initiating repairs on leaking roofs, damaged classrooms, staff offices and sanitary facilities.

County Education Office: No Proper Documentation

In follow-up communication, the County Education Officer (CEO), Larry D. Nimely Jr., issued a formal letter to the Foundation on September 2, 2025, acknowledging the initiative but noting that the required project specification had not been submitted.

"While we appreciate your commitment, we note that the project specification was not attached as required," the letter stated.

The Education Office included a Ministry of Education-approved project specification template, laying out expectations for school rehabilitation, including budget, scope, timeline, and safety measures.

Foundation: "A Betrayal of the People's Trust"

During the press conference, the Dorbor Bedell Foundation condemned what it described as political interference and misplaced priorities.

"This is not leadership. It is sabotage. While officials send their children to private schools, ours are left under leaking roofs," said Sarwolodi Doe.

The Foundation emphasized that the project was driven by community appeals, not politics and that the delay was a serious setback for public education in Maryland County.

The Education Office maintains that all projects affecting public schools must follow standard procedures for transparency, oversight and safety.

PTA Chairman: Bureaucracy Is Hurting Students

The decision to halt the project has sparked frustration among parents, teachers and community members.

Speaking to reporters, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman, Emmanuel Nagbe, described the situation as "too much bureaucracy at the expense of our children."

"Our children can't continue to learn under this condition. We can't afford to lose this opportunity that we have long prayed for," Nagbe said.

He disclosed that the PTA will convene a meeting soon to engage with the County Education Office in hopes of finding a common ground that will allow the project to resume.

"We're not against rules. But there must be a way to balance process and progress. This school has suffered for too long," he added

The group also issued a call to action, urging young people, civil society and local leaders to speak up for education.

"We will not stop advocating until these children get the future they deserve," the statement concluded.

Community Disappointed

Many residents are voicing disappointment over the halt. Some argue that even if documentation was incomplete, the project should not have been blocked entirely -- especially when it posed no cost to the government.

"The school is falling apart and someone came to fix it for free," said Martha Wessay, a local parent. "

How can that be wrong?"

Educators echoed this view, saying students continue to suffer from unsafe and demotivating learning environments.

What's Next?

With the project now suspended and materials removed, the fate of the renovation remains uncertain. The Foundation has not confirmed whether it will resubmit a new proposal. Meanwhile, parents -- led by the PTA -- hope the meeting with the County Education Office will lead to a resolution.

For now, the students of Harper Demonstration School remain caught in the middle -- surrounded by broken desks, leaking roofs, no toilet facility and lost hope.